Shelby Township police investigating homicide, suspect arrested
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon in Shelby Township and police are investigating.
What they're saying:
Shelby Township police say just after 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the 48000 block of Sandifer Court for a reported domestic dispute at a home.
When they arrived, police say they found a man who was dead at the scene. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. One person has been arrested and arraigned.
There is no ongoing threat to the public.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Shelby Township Police Department in this report.