Shelby Township police investigating homicide, suspect arrested

The Brief One person is dead after a suspected homicide incident in Shelby Township. One person has been arrested and arraigned.



One person was killed Thursday afternoon in Shelby Township and police are investigating.

What they're saying:

Shelby Township police say just after 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the 48000 block of Sandifer Court for a reported domestic dispute at a home.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who was dead at the scene. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. One person has been arrested and arraigned.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.