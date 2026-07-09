Expand / Collapse search

Shelby Township police investigating homicide, suspect arrested

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 9, 2026 8:20 PM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 8:20 PM EDT

The Brief

    • One person is dead after a suspected homicide incident in Shelby Township.
    • One person has been arrested and arraigned. 

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person was killed Thursday afternoon in Shelby Township and police are investigating.

What they're saying:

Shelby Township police say just after 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the 48000 block of Sandifer Court for a reported domestic dispute at a home. 

When they arrived, police say they found a man who was dead at the scene. Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide. One person has been arrested and arraigned. 

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Shelby Township Police Department in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyShelby