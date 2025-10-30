Michigan legislature, governor work to find emergency funds ahead of pause in SNAP benefits

The Brief The Michigan State Senate has passed emergency funding to act as a stopgap amid a pause in federal benefits that threaten 1.4 million residents. The governor also allocated $4.5 million to help food banks fill their shelves ahead of the Nov. 1 gap. SNAP benefits are paused due to the federal government shutdown.



With federal benefits set to expire and more than a million Michigan residents impacted by a gap in funding for food, the state legislature is hoping to plug the hole by creating an emergency fund.

The Michigan State Senate passed a $71 million emergency program on Thursday that's meant as a temporary stopgap. It would help the 1.4 million residents that rely on SNAP funding get access to badly-needed funding to buy food.

The passage would require support from the Michigan State House, which, by law, cannot act before next week. The deadline for SNAP benefits runs out on Nov. 1.

Additionally, the governor has also dispatched several more million dollars to help stock up food pantries.

SNAP Stopgap funding

Michigan has already been told by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that a lapse in funding would mean the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would run out of money in November.

Even as some state attorneys general sue to force the federal government to continue funding SNAP, other plans are in effect to help connect eligible families to money so they can continue purchasing food.

On Thursday afternoon, the Michigan State Senate passed an emergency funding plan that would help residents that normally rely on the federal government to purchase food access money. The need comes as a prolonged government shutdown persists.

It would require approval by the other chamber before it could go into effect. House Speaker Matt Hall has alluded to a plan to get around that barrier — but details on the proposal have not been released.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is allocating $4.5 million to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help pantries stock up ahead of the pause in SNAP benefits.

The money will go to food banks in all 83 counties around the state.

"Hungry families cannot wait for the folks in power in Washington, DC to do their jobs," said Whitmer. "Today, in light of the USDA’s decision to freeze SNAP, the State of Michigan is taking action to support the Food Bank Council of Michigan so they can continue feeding families in all 83 counties and deliver food to those who are unable to drive."

