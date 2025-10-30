Michigan legislature, governor work to find emergency funds ahead of pause in SNAP benefits
(FOX 2) - With federal benefits set to expire and more than a million Michigan residents impacted by a gap in funding for food, the state legislature is hoping to plug the hole by creating an emergency fund.
The Michigan State Senate passed a $71 million emergency program on Thursday that's meant as a temporary stopgap. It would help the 1.4 million residents that rely on SNAP funding get access to badly-needed funding to buy food.
The passage would require support from the Michigan State House, which, by law, cannot act before next week. The deadline for SNAP benefits runs out on Nov. 1.
Additionally, the governor has also dispatched several more million dollars to help stock up food pantries.
SNAP Stopgap funding
Michigan has already been told by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that a lapse in funding would mean the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would run out of money in November.
Even as some state attorneys general sue to force the federal government to continue funding SNAP, other plans are in effect to help connect eligible families to money so they can continue purchasing food.
On Thursday afternoon, the Michigan State Senate passed an emergency funding plan that would help residents that normally rely on the federal government to purchase food access money. The need comes as a prolonged government shutdown persists.
It would require approval by the other chamber before it could go into effect. House Speaker Matt Hall has alluded to a plan to get around that barrier — but details on the proposal have not been released.
Dig deeper:
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is allocating $4.5 million to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help pantries stock up ahead of the pause in SNAP benefits.
The money will go to food banks in all 83 counties around the state.
"Hungry families cannot wait for the folks in power in Washington, DC to do their jobs," said Whitmer. "Today, in light of the USDA’s decision to freeze SNAP, the State of Michigan is taking action to support the Food Bank Council of Michigan so they can continue feeding families in all 83 counties and deliver food to those who are unable to drive."
What you can do:
There are other resources available.
- Dial 2-1-1 or visit Find Help - Michigan 2-1-1 for free, confidential assistance and referrals to local food programs and support services.
- Visit the Food Bank Council of Michigan to locate nearby food banks and learn about additional hunger relief efforts.
- Michigan’s Double Up Food Bucks Program – which is supported by a grant administered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) – is a program that gives Michigan families money to purchase groceries, including fresh fruits and vegetables.
- The Hunters Feeding Program, primarily funded through donations at the point of sale when customers purchase DNR licenses and/or permits, feeds an estimated 160 high-protein and nutritious meals per deer donated.
- As part of the FY26 budget, free breakfast and lunch will continue being provided to Michigan’s 1.4 million public school students.
- The Supper and Snacks program through which children participating in afterschool activities have access to dinner and snacks.
- The Emergency Food Assistance Program helps supplement the diets of income-eligible individuals and households by providing them with USDA foods at no cost.
The Source: A news release and the Michigan legislature was cited for this story.