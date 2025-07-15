Michigan Lottery $1M Powerball prize winner sought after winning ticket sold online

The Michigan Lottery is waiting for a lucky online Powerball player to come forward and claim their $1 million prize.

The unknown player matched the five white balls in the July 14 drawing: 08-12-45-46-63.

"A lucky Michigander woke up this morning to news that they won $1 million playing Powerball at MichiganLottery.com," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Winning $1 million would be a dream come true for many Lottery players, and I want to be the first to congratulate the player on their big win!"

If you matched the numbers, contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to set up a time to claim your prize. Prizes must be claimed within a year.