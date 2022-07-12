Michigan lottery club wins $1.85 million prize after 20 years of playing together

article

After 20 years of playing the Michigan Lottery together, a Genesee County lottery club hit a big jackpot.

Lunch Bunch Crew Lottery club members won the $1.85 million Lotto 47 jackpot when their winning numbers – 02-04-06-17-31-36 – were drawn June 18.

"A co-worker and I started a Lottery club about 20 years ago," said the club’s representative. "There are currently five of us in the club, and we take turns purchasing a ticket each week.

The members, who chose to remain anonymous, said they bought the ticket from Tom’s Market at 465 South Street in Ortonville.

"One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket. We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away. We started jumping and shouting with joy!" the representative said.

They chose to receive their prize as one lump-sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

"We are still in shock! Winning is life-changing for all of us," said a club member.