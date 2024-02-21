Michigan Lottery ticket bought in Mount Pleasant is $25K a year for life winner

Someone who bought a Lucky For Life Michigan Lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant has a big chunk of cash coming their way.

A ticket bought at Borders Corner Store at 7024 E. Pickard Rd. matched the five white balls drawn Tuesday night – 05-07-13-37-39. The winner will have the option to receive their prize as an annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-917-6325 to set up a time to get their prize. They have until Feb. 20, 2025 to do so.