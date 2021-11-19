Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist receiving COVID-19 booster shot in Detroit Friday

With Michigan holding the highest COVID-19 case rate in the country, health officials are continuing to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.

But even as it battles expanding infections, the next stage in recovering from the pandemic is nearing.

Officials with the CDC will be considering the feasibility of COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna on Friday. Both companies said the FDA approved their shots, meaning the final remaining hurdle is a panel of experts from the CDC, who must agree to expand the booster shots.

Some states have already expanded their booster rollout to include all adults. In Michigan, booster shots are reserved for elderly or immunocompromised patients that received their 2-dose serious more than 6 months ago.

Booster shots are believed to be the best way to combat the waning immunity that extends from the two-dose series shots and the one-dose series from Johnson & Johnson.

In Detroit, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will be getting his booster shot Friday. He'll be at a CVS on MicNichols on Detroit's west side.

A former colleague, Dr. Joneigh Khaludn, Michigan's previous chief infectious disease officer, and the current CVS chief health equity officer will be administering the shot.