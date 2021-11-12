Michigan man accused of attacking relative who wouldn't give him painkillers

A northern Michigan man is accused of attacking a family member who refused to give him pain medication.

Police said Emanuel Alexander Rivero, 22, of Houghton Lake, went to the 56-year-old victim's Lake Township apartment just before 6 a.m. Sunday to get painkillers.

After Rivero tried to get the medication twice, the victim punched Rivero. After being punched the men began fighting, and Rivero is accused of hitting the victim over the head with an object and choking him.

The victim suffered facial fractures, damage to his left eye, and multiple contusions to the face.

Police said they found a large rock with blood on it inside the apartment.

Advertisement

Rivero was charged with assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He was given a $500,000, 10% cash surety bond. He is due back in court Nov. 29.