Michigan man accused of holding ex-girlfriend and her friend hostage after assaulting them

A man is accused of barricading himself in a St. Clair County home Saturday after authorities say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her friend then held them against their wills.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called early Saturday to meet with two assault victims on Meldrum Road in Ira Township. The deputies found out that the two were assaulted in the 6300 block of Shea in Cottrellville Township overnight, but that the suspect, Braun Eric Hart, was inside a home on Meldrum with his mother.

Authorities were told that Hart was threatening to shoot himself, so deputies and officers from Clay Township set up a perimeter around the house and called for the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team to negotiate until he surrendered.

Deputies learned that the victims, Hart's ex-girlfriend and a friend, were at a house on Shea Road when Hart allegedly showed up. He is accused of taking their phones and holding them against their wills while he interrogated them for several hours. He then allegedly forced his ex into his car and made the other victim follow them to his house on Meldrum. Once they got there, the victims escaped and called the police.

Hart is charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm, and resisting and obstructing police. Hart was given a $500,000, 10% cash/surety bond. Hart posted bond and is currently out on a GPS tether.