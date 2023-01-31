Michigan man accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend then sexually assaulting cellmate who told on him

A Michigan man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then sexually assaulting a cellmate who told authorities details of the crime while he was jailed.

Wade Allen, 39, was arrested on May 22, 2019, in St. Joesph County's Sturgis after police learned that his girlfriend was killed and dismembered. Authorities said the victim's remains were found in two coolers in Allen's apartment.

Allen was arrested in connection with the murder. While he was in jail, he allegedly told his cellmates that he had strangled his girlfriend to death. After learning that the cellmates told authorities about the strangulation, Allen is accused of sexually assaulting one of the cellmates when they were rehoused together.

This week, Allen pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide, attempted dismemberment and mutilation, and third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct. He will be sentenced March 3.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

"I am grateful to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office who spent countless hours on this case," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "No sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or the anguish suffered by the victims, but hopefully today’s plea will allow the healing process to begin."