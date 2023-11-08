Michigan man got married then won a million dollars playing the lottery the next day

What's better, getting married or winning the lottery?

For one 57-year-old man from Livingston County, he was gifted both within two days.

The latest million-dollar winner playing the Michigan Lottery bought a ticket at an E-Z Mart in Prudenville, which is near Grayling in northern Michigan. He told Michigan Lottery Connect he purchased the ticket and gave it to his wife to scratch.

"When she revealed the ‘$1 MIL’ prize amount, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions over and over again to make sure we really won. It was an exciting couple of days for us!"

That's likely an understatement for the duo - and a great start to a happy marriage.

The winner played the Michigan Lottery's Diamond & Pearls game. He opted for the $693,000 lump sum payment rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to invest his winnings.