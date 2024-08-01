Michigan man Paul Whelan being released by Russia as part of prisoner swap

article

Paul Whelan will be heading home after Russia releases him as part of a prisoner swap, FOX News reported Thursday morning.

Whelan, of Novi, Mich., has been jailed in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage-related charges that both he and the U.S. government dispute. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

There have been ongoing discussions to get Whelan back to the United States, though he was never freed.

Last year, his brother said Whelan was assaulted while detained in the country. His family said they took a phone call from Whelan today and he told them he was assaulted while working at a sewing table.

He told them another prisoner reportedly blocked part of the production line, and after being asked repeatedly to move, hit Whelan in the face. The other prisoners then intervened and stopped the attack from escalating.

The country is also releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been in prison since he was accused of espionage in March 2023.

These releases are part of a swap of political prisoners and journalists involving the United States and Germany.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.