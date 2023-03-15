Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize after buying last bingo scratch-off ticket with other winnings

article

A Bay City won $300,000 from the Michigan Lottery when he decided to buy the last Bingo Blockbuster scratch-off ticket.

"I was at the store and bought two $30 tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets," the winner said. "I hardly ever play the Bingo games, but there was one left on the roll, so I decided to purchase it."

The 46-year-old who chose to remain anonymous scratched the barcode of the ticket at Southside Market at 1700 Cass Ave. in Bay City.

"I scratched the barcode and scanned it right away and got a message to file a claim. I scanned it a few more times and kept getting the same message, so I drove straight to the Lottery office in Saginaw to find out what I’d won," he said. "When the Lottery employee told me the ticket was a $300,000 winning ticket, I thought I had heard her wrong at first. It still doesn’t feel real as I’m sitting here claiming the prize!"

He plans to complete home renovations and save the rest of his prize.

"Winning $300,000 is humbling and came at the perfect time," he said.