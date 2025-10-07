The Brief Homeowners may notice a bounty of acorns and other seeds being dropped by trees this season. That's because it's a mast year — a natural phenomenon when trees drop an overproduction of seeds in hopes of reproducing next year. Trees will coordinate with each other during a mast year, timing their seed dropping at the same time.



No, you're not crazy. Yes, there are a lot more acorns littering the ground around oak trees this year.

And not just Oak trees, but all sorts of trees are responding to what experts are saying is a mast year.

What is mast seeding?

Normally, trees drop enough seeds to feed the surrounding wildlife.

But every so often, trees produce far more seeds. Seen as a survival strategy by trees looking to reproduce, they'll drop a large crop of seeds every two to five years.

"During a mast year, you're going to have oak trees that are going to produce an over-abundance of acorns," said Luke Brunner, a master arborist with Davey. "They're trying to out-compete wildlife to regenerate themselves."

The natural phenomenon is currently underway in Michigan.

It's not entirely clear why, but trees will coordinate with each other — likely through their roots — to drop a large crop of seeds in the same season.

"Trees of the same species can graft their roots together and communicate seasonal needs," Brunner told FOX 2 in a follow-up email. "This year they communicated that it was time to reproduce, which is why so many are producing heavily."

Researchers do know mast years typically follow a warm dry spring, which leads to more successful pollination. This can set up a larger autumn crop.

It also sets up quite the feeding year for squirrels.

Oak trees drop a lot of acorns during mast years. The goal is to aid in reproduction.