Greenhouse Apartments residents in Detroit with partial or no heat since October

The Brief A Detroit apartment is without heat as temperatures begin dropping across the area. Green House Apartments, located near 6 Mile and Outer Drive, is home to about 200 seniors on a fixed income. Since October, they’ve had no or partial heat.



An apartment complex on Detroit’s West Side has had partial heat since October. Meanwhile, the 200-plus residents are keeping warm by using their ovens.

Big picture view:

Greenhouse Apartments, located near 6 Mile and Outer Drive, is home to about 200 seniors on a fixed income. Since October, they’ve had no or partial heat, and 68-year-old Rich Lane, a double amputee, is struggling to stay warm with an open stove.

"Once they knew that one of the air conditioners was switched over from AC to heat, they knew that one of the boilers was out," said Lane. "I have other things on and try to stay as warm as I can."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 contacted the City of Detroit, and they confirmed that no complaints had been made prior to Wednesday.

Additionally, the city inspector was sent out and confirmed that one boiler is down, and a contractor is on site. The inspector is conducting temperature checks inside units and was informed that the other boiler is operating.

There is still no response from Greenhouse management.