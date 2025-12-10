Sherrone Moore fired: Ex-Michigan head coach behind bars at Washtenaw County Jail

The Brief Ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is behind bars following his firing on Wednesday. Moore was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, per the university. Law enforcement sources have not disclosed the specifics of the incident that required their involvement.



Ex-Wolverines Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore is in jail following his firing from Michigan on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

It has been reported that ex-Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore was detained by officials following an incident involving Pittsfield Township Police, with the Saline Township Police Department also involved.

Pittsfield Charter Township Police are handling this investigation.

Law enforcement sources have not disclosed the specifics of the incident that required their involvement. This comes after U-M fired Moore as coach due to what the athletic director described as an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

What they're saying:

University of Michigan students FOX 2 spoke with expressed their shock over the situation.

"I did not expect it, yeah. I thought he was going to stay at least another season. If he was going to be fired, I thought it would be before the Ohio State game—maybe a couple of weeks before that. A little bit of a shock," said Michigan student Anthony Damiano.

"I think it’s really surprising and disappointing, but I’m excited to see if we get maybe a better coach in the future," said student Kendyll Martin. "But I heard speculation about people wanting him to be fired, but I didn’t think it would happen."

"I’m really surprised. Honestly, I thought after Harbaugh left, it might be a good idea to kind of clean house and get everybody out, but I was not expecting this to happen, and I’m really not certain what they’re going to do now. Everyone else has been hired," said student George Cattermole.

Dig deeper:

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel released a statement regarding Coach Moore’s firing, stating:

"Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

In response to a request from FOX 2, Pittsfield Township Police Department have released this statement:

"The Pittsfield Police Department responded to the above location at the above date and time for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. The Department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible."

What's next:

This season, Moore's Wolverines went 9-3, most recently losing to top-ranked Ohio State in the regular season finale.

Michigan is scheduled to play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.