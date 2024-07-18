Michigan mom of 5 dies of breast cancer just 2 years after youngest is born

Kelli Gilliand was pregnant with her fifth child three years ago when she got dreadful news about breast cancer. After giving birth to her fifth child, she fought her greatest fight – but cancer took her life.

Now, her five kids, from age 19 down to 2, are without their mom – but they're far from alone. Her oldest, Hannah, said her mom refused to quit.

"She was like a warrior honestly," Hannah said. "(She was) not in a state of denial, but a state of…she didn’t believe it could ever take her down."

Kelli Gilliand died after fighting cancer for three years, leaving behind five children.

Kelli's mom, Pam, said even as she carried her fifth child, she always felt something was keeping a close eye on Kelli.

"God was watching over her. She said ‘I know what’s gonna happen, I’m gonna be ok’," Pam said. "I think I started my grief before she passed away. The last month or two was just horrific."

Near the end of May, cancer ultimately took her life. Hannwas was going to school in New York but Alex, Ava, 4-year-old Zaine, and 2-year-old Zachariah are still here in southeast Michigan and now living with their grandparents.

"The youngest two boys really don’t know mom passed away: they wouldn’t understand it really," Pam said.

For now, they're working on trying to stay upbeat but it's been very challenging in many ways. From losing their mom — who was a fighter and an inspiration — to trying to raise four little kids on a retiree’s budget, things are tough for Pam.

"This is something I would hope a parent wouldn’t have to go through, even though my daughter was older," Pam said.

The community has shown support by raising some money and bringing over hot meals — but it’s still a challenging road ahead. The gilliands could really use some help.

"When my mom passed, they were worried that no one would care. And it would be just another drop in the world. But I think they see people really do care," Hannah said.

If you'd like to help Kelli's young kids, Pam has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.