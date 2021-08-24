Michigan mom sentenced to prison time for sex trafficking of 6-year-old daughter

More than two years after a Genesee County mom was charged with sex trafficking her 6-year-old daughter, she's been sentenced to at least 13 years in prison.

Jennifer Beckman was convicted of criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity after she was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking of her own 6-year-old daughter.

According to then-Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell, she was among 22 people arrested in a sting that resulted in 66 felony charges filed.

Beckman, then 37, was one of the arrests and Pickell said that she provided her 6-year-old daughter to a man. That man had also been having with his own 2-year-old daughter, Pickell said.

Beckman was sentenced to 13.5 to 35 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. She was also sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on child sexually abusive activity and 10 to 15 years for a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

All charges will be served concurrently, meaning she's guaranteed to spend at least 13.5 years in prison. She gets credit for more than two years served and the earliest she could be released is 2032.

