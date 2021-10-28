Michigan mom who rescued kids from house fire hospitalized with burns on 60% of her body

article

The mother of four children was severely burned while rescuing her kids from a fire at their home, authorities said.

Mikala Vish repeatedly went back into her Chelsea home to save the children Tuesday, firefighters said.

"The most heroic thing I’ve ever seen," Lt. Derek Klink told media. "Mikala deserves all of the credit."

Vish is in a hospital with burns on more than 60% of her body and has a "very long road ahead of her," the fire department said on Facebook.

A 6-year-old son also was badly burned.

"The family has lost everything in the fire and is desperate need of help," the fire department said.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $35,000 to help the family. Chelsea is in Washtenaw County, 15 miles west of Ann Arbor.