Michigan National Guard soldiers headed to southern border to continue law enforcement mission

article

More than 100 Michigan National Guard soldiers will soon be headed down south as part of an ongoing law enforcement mission at the border.

Michigan Army National Guard troops have been at the Southwest Border since 2020, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the deployment. She also approved deployments of the state's soldiers in 2021 and 2022. Five rotations from Michigan have gone to the border for this mission.

Like previous soldiers who have been to the border, the approximately 120 soldiers assigned to Battle Creek's 1463rd Transportation Company will work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to the National Guard. The soldiers will focus on border security while CBP conducts law enforcement duties.

Related article

"The Michigan National Guard is known nationwide for their professionalism, and they have stepped up to protect and serve their fellow Americans when called upon under both Democratic and Republican presidents," Whitmer said. "Now, around 120 soldiers are preparing once again to answer the call of duty at our southern border, adding to the robust efforts that have led to border crossings hitting a four-year low. Together, we will make sure our guard members have the resources they need to carry out their missions successfully and ensure their families can thrive at home."

The soldiers will be gone for up to a year, the military said. They will be sent off during a ceremony Friday in Battle Creek.