Michigan NCAA championship parade and celebration: How to watch and stream free

The Brief FOX 2 will be live at the Michigan basketball team's Ann Arbor championship parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. FOX 2 is the only LOCAL station that will carry the U-M celebration live at 1 p.m. from the Crisler Center. Watch the Crisler Center ceremony for free on FOX 2 or on the FOX Local App.



FOX 2 will have special coverage all day long starting Saturday morning of the NCAA champion University of Michigan men's basketball team.

How to watch:

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. FOX 2 will be LIVE at the championship parade as it begins and makes its way through the Ann Arbor campus.

The parade route will start at the President's House and make its way down State Street and end at Yost Ice Arena.

Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President's House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Yost Ice Arena.

At 1 p.m. FOX 2 is the ONLY local station that will carry the University of Michigan Championship Celebration LIVE from the Crisler Center.

It’s the ONLY place where you can watch it for free — whether you’re home on your couch or out running errands, turn on FOX 2 or stream it all for free on FOX LOCAL.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-61 to win the second NCAA men's basketball championship in school history, and first since 1989.

More details:

For the parade, the city of Ann Arbor will close the streets for the parade route at 8 a.m. Fans should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue.

Fans wishing to attend the parade but don't want to drive, can leave on the D2A2 bus in Grand Circus Park in Detroit which leaves at 7:30 a.m. arriving at 8:30 a.m. The second bus leaves at 9 a.m. and arrives at 10 a.m.

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