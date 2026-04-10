Michigan basketball championship parade: D2A2 buses to take fans Saturday morning

The Brief The Michigan basketball parade is expected to take place at 10 a.m. in Ann Arbor with a 1 p.m. celebration at Crisler Center. Fans can take the RTA D2A2 buses from downtown Detroit - there are two trips that leave at 7:30 and 9 a.m. The last trip of the night, that return route back to Detroit, is set to happen at 8:15 p.m.



On Saturday the NCAA men's basketball champion Michigan Wolverines are being celebrated all day in Ann Arbor and the Regional Transport Authority is hoping to make it easy to get there for all the action.

The D2A2 buses which leave out of Grand Circus Park, will get you there in plenty of time as thousands of fans are expected to descend on Ann Arbor for the festivities, making parking very tight.

Timeline:

The championship parade is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday in Ann Arbor and there are two of these D2A2 buses that will be making the trip from Detroit.

There is the bus that leaves at 7:30 in the morning that will get you there at about 8:30 p.m.

The second bus leaves at 9 a.m. and will arrive in Ann Arbor right at 10 a.m.

And it is just a short walk from the Blake Transit Center, where you will be dropped off at the parade route.

Champions Circle will host the Crisler Center celebration honoring the Wolvernies beginning at 1 p.m.

Reserved seats are $30 for the upper bowl and $75 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle, which directly benefits Michigan's student-athletes. Student tickets are $20, and those attendees will have access to the Maize Rage section within the arena.

The last trip of the night, that return route back to Detroit, is set to happen at 8:15 p.m.

That gives you all day to take in all of the fun, all of the sights and sounds in Ann Arbor.

The parade will start at the President's House and make its way down State Street and end at Yost Ice Arena.

Fans should plan to line South University Drive outside the President's House west to the Student Union and south down State Street to Yost Ice Arena.

The city of Ann Arbor will be closing the streets for the parade route at 8 a.m. Individuals should plan to use the parking structures around campus, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer and Forest Avenue.

One of the D2A2 bus drivers said she is looking forward to all of the fun tomorrow.

"I like hearing the conversations, and the people talking about what their day is going to be like and the excitement of what is happening," said Sue Affholter. "I like that they can just relax and let me do the driving."

If you are planning to take the D2A2 bus route, plan ahead because seating is expected to be limited.

The D2A2 stop is located at 1508 Park Avenue, Detroit. Stop is located on the southbound Park Avenue in Grand Circus Park between W. Adams Ave. and Bagley Street.

For more information on the D2A2 route, go here.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated UConn 69-63 on Monday in the championship game for the second NCAA men's basketball crown in school history and first since 1989.

On Saturday FOX 2 will carry the parade and Champions Center celebrations of the Wolverines on the FOX Local App and on our live page HERE.