Michigan opens tuition-free community college scholarship to more adults

Adults between the ages of 21 and 24 in Michigan who have not yet earned a college degree can now enroll in a state program that provides a tuition-free community scholarship.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer kicked off ‘Opening Week’ for the new group. Previously, the program was limited to adults 25 and up. The governor says this will help more Michigan residents get the education they need to open more doors in their future.

"By temporarily lowering the age for Michigan Reconnect from 25 to 21, we're opening doors of opportunity for up to 350,000 more Michiganders earn a tuition-free associates degree or skills certificate," said Governor Whitmer. "This expansion will help us reach our Sixty by 30 goal—to have 60% of adults earn a postsecondary education or training by 2030—and build on our economic momentum. With low unemployment, growing advanced manufacturing industries, and strong small business growth, we need to expand Reconnect to bolster our pipeline for talented workers. Together, we can help more young Michiganders ‘make it’ in Michigan and build a brighter, more prosperous future for families and businesses."

The program was established in February 2021 and dahs resulted in increased funding and reinvestment in each year – resulting in $70 million for expansion.

To date, more than 132,000 Michiganders have applied to the program.

Students not already enrolled must complete these steps to take advantage of this limited-time scholarship: