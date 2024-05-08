Man with broken down car at gas station shot in attempted robbery; DPD seeks info

article

Police are looking for information from a gas station shooting on Outer Drive from April 19.

The victim was in the parking lot of the gas station in the 25800 block near Vassar Drive with his disabled car at the time of the shooting.

Two suspects approached the 32-year-old man and demanded money, when he tried to run away, one of the suspects started shooting, hitting him in the body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injury.

Detroit police released a still photo from the video and is seeking information.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.

