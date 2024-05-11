Berkley Days festival shut down for second straight year

In a near copy of last year, the Berkley Days festival was shut down around 7 p.m. May 11.

Last year, the festival was shut down at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police said the crowds got too rowdy this year, and caused the shutdown. It is unclear at this time if the festival will re-open Sunday.

"Unfortunately, yet again the annual tradition of Berkley Days has been disrupted by fights breaking out amongst participating youth. Berkley Days has been shut down for the remainder of Saturday evening, the Berkley Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook. "A decision regarding Sunday’s activities will be made and announced prior to Sunday’s scheduled activities.

The safety of our community and Berkley Days’ participants is our top priority."