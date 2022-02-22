Michigan Panthers pick former U-M QB Shea Patterson with 1st pick of USFL draft

article

The Michigan Panthers drafted quarterback Shea Patterson with the first pick of the USFL after winning the inaugural draft lottery. Patterson was the former starter for the University of Michigan.

Quarterbacks will make up the first round drafted by the eight franchises which along with the Panthers are, the Philadelphia Stars, the New Orleans Breakers, the New Jersey Generals, Tampa Bay Bandits, Houston Gamblers, Pittsburgh Maulers and the Birmingham Stallions.

The 2022 USFL regular season will begin April 16 and run through mid-June, followed by the playoffs. The first game will feature the Generals against the Stallions and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 - simulcast on both FOX and NBC.

There will be 35 total rounds with 12 on Day 1 and 23 on Day 2. The rounds will be split up into position groups. There will be 280 players in all, selected during the inaugural draft.

The rest of the quarterback first round was the Bandits taking Jordan Ta'amu, the Stars Bryan Scott, the Generals Ben Holmes, Gamblers Clayton Thorson, Stallions Alex McGough, Maulers Kyle Lauletta and Breakers, Kyle Sloter.

Tonight Rounds 2-4 will be defensive ends, Rounds 5-7 will be offensive tackles, Rounds 8 to 11 will be cornerback and Round 12 will be quarterbacks.