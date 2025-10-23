Michigan pauses SNAP benefits in November amid federal government shutdown

The Brief Michigan says SNAP benefits for the month of November will be paused due to the federal government shutdown. The US Department of Agriculture instructed the health department to hold off on issuing money due to a lapse in funding. Approximately 1.4 million Michigan households use the program to buy groceries.



Michigan says it will not issue federal funds that support low-income families by helping them purchase food at the grocery store, following instruction from the federal government amid a weeks-long shutdown.

The health department says it is pausing issuance of benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after receiving communication from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week.

SNAP benefits are used by tens of millions of Americans, including about 1.4 million people who live in Michigan.

SNAP Benefits Paused

The health department said in a news release that the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service reported that a lapse in funding due to the standoff over the budget for the federal government would mean no benefits would be available for the month of November.

Approximately 13% of Michigan households rely on the food assistance program, which is the nation's largest of its kind.

The health department said the effects would be felt around the state.

"SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact."

Dig deeper:

SNAP works by having the federal government administer funds to the states that operate it at the local level. States are tasked with determining the eligibility for households that apply for benefits.

The money is issued onto EBT cards like Bridge cards that are offered in Michigan.

From there, residents can use their Bridge card at grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers markets, and other retailers.

In 2024, Michigan households eligible for SNAP benefits received $335 a month.

By the numbers:

Figures provided by the health department outlined who benefits from the program.

492,225 children benefit from SNAP.

38,513 veterans participating in SNAP.

36% SNAP households have older adults.

43% SNAP households have children.

51% households have a person with a disability.

78% of SNAP households include someone with earned income