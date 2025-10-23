Expand / Collapse search

Michigan pauses SNAP benefits in November amid federal government shutdown

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 23, 2025 10:22am EDT
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
Pulse of Politics: Economics of the government shutdown

Pulse of Politics: Economics of the government shutdown

As the government shutdown rages through its fourth week, economists are concerned about the impacts it will have. Oakland University Associate Professor of Management Michael Greiner discusses what we're seeing, and where we could be headed. Plus, Pulse Anchor Roop Raj and Pulse of Politics Host Aaron Jordan discuss the upcoming Detroit mayoral forum on FOX 2.

The Brief

    • Michigan says SNAP benefits for the month of November will be paused due to the federal government shutdown.
    • The US Department of Agriculture instructed the health department to hold off on issuing money due to a lapse in funding.
    • Approximately 1.4 million Michigan households use the program to buy groceries.

(FOX 2) - Michigan says it will not issue federal funds that support low-income families by helping them purchase food at the grocery store, following instruction from the federal government amid a weeks-long shutdown.

The health department says it is pausing issuance of benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after receiving communication from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this week.

SNAP benefits are used by tens of millions of Americans, including about 1.4 million people who live in Michigan.

SNAP Benefits Paused

The health department said in a news release that the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service reported that a lapse in funding due to the standoff over the budget for the federal government would mean no benefits would be available for the month of November.

Approximately 13% of Michigan households rely on the food assistance program, which is the nation's largest of its kind. 

The health department said the effects would be felt around the state.

"SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact."

Dig deeper:

SNAP works by having the federal government administer funds to the states that operate it at the local level. States are tasked with determining the eligibility for households that apply for benefits.

The money is issued onto EBT cards like Bridge cards that are offered in Michigan. 

From there, residents can use their Bridge card at grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers markets, and other retailers. 

In 2024, Michigan households eligible for SNAP benefits received $335 a month. 

Related

What to know about SNAP benefits as government shutdown continues
article

What to know about SNAP benefits as government shutdown continues

The USDA warned SNAP benefits for November could be delayed if the government shutdown continues.

By the numbers:

Figures provided by the health department outlined who benefits from the program.

  • 492,225 children benefit from SNAP.
  • 38,513 veterans participating in SNAP. 
  • 36% SNAP households have older adults. 
  • 43% SNAP households have children. 
  • 51% households have a person with a disability.  
  • 78% of SNAP households include someone with earned income

The Source: A news release from the health department was cited for this story. 

MichiganFood and Drink