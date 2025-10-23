Michigan pauses SNAP benefits: How you can help while many turn to food banks

The Brief Michigan says SNAP benefits for the month of November will be paused due to the federal government shutdown. Approximately 1.4 million Michigan households use the program to buy groceries. Food banks and pantries across Southeast Michigan are available for those who can donate cash or food.



The impact of the federal government shutdown is now being felt in Michigan as officials say SNAP benefits have been paused amid the continuing federal government shutdown.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it was instructed by the federal government to pause November SNAP benefits, and that’s got many people concerned.

Nicole Henderson believes the government has failed her. The disappointment comes as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announces it was instructed by the federal government’s Department of Agriculture to pause the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.

The pause in SNAP benefits is a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Henderson says she started receiving SNAP benefits nearly a year ago.

As SNAP benefits are paused, many places like daycare centers say they will have to fill in the gap.

"Parents may be forced to bring their sick children to school because they have to eat, and we have to feed them—not just what we would normally feed them but also send home something extra so that we know that they’re still able to be fed," said day care owner and director Betty Henderson.

What they're saying:

According to MDHHS, nearly 13% of Michigan households, approximately 1.4 million people, receive SNAP benefits. 43% are families with children, and 36% are families who are older adults or disabled.

Without the SNAP benefit, many recipients would turn to food banks to help put food on the table.

"Because of the magnitude of this opportunity, we are concerned that we continue rescuing food and that we continue to be supported by the community, whether it be by volunteering or donations. Go to forgottenharvest.org and find out where they can be served," said Chief Operating Officer Sheila Marshall.

What you can do:

Food banks and pantries across Southeast Michigan are available for those who can donate cash or food to be given to those who are, or may end up in need as SNAP benefits are paused.

To look for your local food bank, you can go to websites like Feeding America.

In Metro Detroit, Gleaners Community Food Bank helps provide households in need with food and other resources. According to their site, $1 can provide three meals for someone facing hunger.

And as said prior, Forgotten Harvest accepts donations and volunteers, as they say they deliver 144,000 pounds of food per day to local charities in Metro Detroit.