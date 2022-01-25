Michigan Police dog saves man lost in woods Up North in freezing temperatures

article

It was almost 11 degrees when a Pennsylvania man who had gone for a walk in the woods hadn't returned for several hours. Thankfully, Ghost was ready to track him down and save his life.

Thursday night, around 8:45, Deptuy Dakota Darsow and Ghost were called to Gerrish Township to help find a 58-year-old man who went for a walk in the woods earlier in the day but hadn't returned.

By 8:45 p.m., he had been gone for several hours and the temperature was around 11 degrees. The sheriff said Ghost tracked the man for about half of a mile through thick woods before being able to locate him.

RELATED: Six months later, man found wandering in the Upper Penninsula identified

Officers said they believed they knew the man and believed he was cognitively impaired. He told officers he went for a walk in the woods when he got lost.

The 58-year-old man from Pennsylvania was taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is giving good pats and extra treats to Ghost, who is, quite obviously, a very good boy.

Ghost, in his service photo. Via Roscommon County Sheriff/Facebook

Advertisement

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.