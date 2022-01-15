Man found wandering in Michigan's UP doesn't know who he is, veteran office seeks help identifying him

article

A man found wandering last summer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula isn't sure who he is and is desperate for help.

According to the Houghton County Veteran Service Office, the man was found near Lake Perrault in Adams Township.

He believes his name is Lincoln Maxfield and that he was born in 1963. He may also be a veteran. Beyond that, the man doesn't know who he is.

The veteran service office said the man had a cell phone, but it had no phone numbers. The phone carrier said the phone was not registered to a name, but it had been activated in or near the 28012 zip code in North Carolina. The sheriff's department in that area ran fingerprints, but there were no matches.

Several people commented on the post Saturday morning saying that the man is their missing relative, but authorities have not provided an update or confirmed that it is the same man.

According to the office, the Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples for the Identification of Remains (AFRSSIR) maintains a DNA reference specimen collection for all active duty and reserve service members and an automated database to assist in their retrieval for human remains identification.

The office said there is no way that it knows of to search these records, and most samples are not actually sequenced until they are needed.

Authorities are looking at alternative resources as they try to identify the man.

The man has been staying in a trailer a resident offered to let him use, but the temporary arrangements will not suffice during the winter, the service office said.

The office also noted that because the man's believed veteran status cannot be verified, there is little the office can do to help him.

If you know who the man is, contact the Houghton County Veteran Service Office at 906-482-0102.