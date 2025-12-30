article

The Brief A new policy change will take place within the Michigan Department of Corrections in 2026. Legal papers, the only sort of mail that was not photocopied before being sent to inmates, will now go through the same security process as other mail. MDOC also uses another verification tool to ensure legal paperwork is confidential.



Michigan's corrections department is now mandating all mail being sent to inmates be photocopied before being handed to individuals.

The new policy bolsters rules that prevent drugs and other contraband from entering the prison system via mail and is the result of prisoners attempting to sneak in illicit substances by adding them to legal paperwork.

"Despite implementing technologies to better verify legal mail senders, we continue to see incidents where this mail is used as an avenue to introduce these dangerous substances to the population," said State Representative Bradley Slagh. "This will add another safeguard to that process."

The backstory:

Years ago, the Michigan Department of Corrections instituted a new rule that required making photocopies of all standard mail bound for individuals who were incarcerated.

Instead of receiving the mail, individuals would get copies of the mail. The move helped crack down on drugs entering the prison system that had been added to letters using adulterated paper, stickers, and other items.

Synthetic drugs that have been added include suboxone and marijuana.

Officials say the rise of synthetic sprays has made catching drugs before they invade the prison system tricky.

While photocopies helped stamp out most efforts to smuggle in contraband, it also led to an increase in legal mail that appeared to be from attorneys being used for the same purpose.

Suboxone strips that can easily be smuggled in legal mail. Photo via Michigan Department of Corrections.

Big picture view:

The new policy now adds legal mail to the photocopy rule.

It had been an exception for confidentiality reasons, but after "ongoing incidents of illegal contraband attempting to be sent through legal mail, the department" updated its rules.

They go into effect on Jan. 5.

The department implemented a new technology last year called TextBehind DOCS, which confirms the origin and confidentiality of legal mail. The photocopy rule will add an extra layer of security to the verification process.

"Illicit drugs have fundamentally changed over recent years to include synthetic sprays and strips which are easily added to paper and concealed in mail," said MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington. "These drugs pose a great risk to our staff and those living in our facilities; this is a commonsense policy that will reduce the chance of sickness and death by those who come in contact with these substances."

A positive test for synthetic marijuana found in legal mail. Photo via Michigan Department of Corrections.