Michigan pup will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl

A humane society from Michigan will be represented in this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

A puppy from Blue Water Area Humane Society in Clyde, Mich. will be competing.

Portraits of puppies during Puppy Bowl XVI

Logan was rescued from a puppy mill with five of his litter siblings. They had mange and next to no hair when they were found.

Logan and his brothers responded well to treatments and were eventually ready to be adopted. Logan and his brother were adopted together.

Logan was chosen as one of dozens of puppies from animal shelters across the country that will be part of the big competition.

This is the 16th year Animal Planet has put on its Puppy Bowl. The pups take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles.

The tail-gating starts with a pre-game show at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Puppy Bowl XVI starts at 3 p.m.