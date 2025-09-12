The Brief Michigan customers will receive $42 per day during extended power outages. The public service commission approved the rate increase, which goes into effect on Oct. 1. The increase comes on the heels of a report showing the state has the worst reliability in the country.



Michiganders will get more money if their power goes out for an extended period of time following approval from the state's public service commission.

It's a 68% jump from the previous credit rate one would receive for a lengthy outage.

The Michigan Public Service Commission's increase comes on the heels of a report that the state's utility companies take longer than any other state's energy provider to get the power back on.

Big picture view:

Customers who experience an extended power outage can expect $42 per day in credit following an approval from the MPSC. The new rate kicks in on Oct. 1 and represents a 68% increase from the previous rate set in 2023.

At that time, customers got a one-time $25 credit and had to request it from their utility.

Now, if a customer is eligible for credit, they'll receive it automatically on their bill. The commission said the increased compensation is supposed to give customers some relief while acting as an incentive for utilities to improve their reliability.

The power outage credit kicks in under the following circumstances:

96 hours during catastrophic conditions, defined as a utility having 10% or more of its customers without power.

48 hours during gray sky conditions affecting between 1% and 10% of a utility’s customers.

16 hours during normal conditions.

Dig deeper:

The Citizens Utility Board released a report that shows Michigan's energy reliability as the worst in the country, ranking 51st out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

On average, Michigan takes about 12 hours to restore power following an outage, according to data from 2023. The CUB said that's over twice as long as any neighboring state and three hours longer than the second-worst state.

The report adds that Michigan residents continue to pay high prices despite the poor reliability. The state ranks 41st for the average price of power. It's also higher than any other state in the Midwest.