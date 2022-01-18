Michigan ranks in top 10 for worst states to drive in, according to study

Does driving in Michigan give you a headache?

A recent study by WalletHub ranked The Mitten as one of the worst states for driving.

The finance website looked at four key factors – the cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Michigan is the eight worst state to drive in, according to the study.

The worst state to drive in is Hawaii. Iowa, on the other hand, is the best place to drive.

While Michigan made the list, it did not make the top five for notable findings, which included the worst rush-hour traffic, the most days with precipitation that could impact driving, the highest rate of vehicle theft, the fewest repair shops, the fewest car washes, the highest gas prices, and the highest cost of vehicle maintenance.

See how other states ranked: