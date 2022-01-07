Michigan receives first shipment of COVID-19 oral medications

As Michigan's COVID-19 rates continue to soar, the state has receives its initial supply of oral medication to treat COVID-19.

According to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state received its first shipment of paxlovid and molnupiravir, both of which were recently granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The prescription antivirals are designed for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

When administered to non-hospitalized patients within five days of symptom onset, these antivirals may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits associated with the virus.

MDHHS says its supply is limited and has developed criteria for prescribing the medication.

"The authorization of these new medications provides another important tool to help fight the virus," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "Due to limited availability of these antivirals, health care providers will need to determine the best course of treatment for their patients based on eligibility criteria. We ask Michiganders to be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus. We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Michigan receives more allocations from the federal government."

Paxlovid is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years of age and older who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and who meet the current Priority Eligibility Criteria.

Paxlovid currently has limited availability through selected Federally Qualified Health Centers and Tribal Health Centers and selected Meijer Pharmacies in southeast and east central Michigan.

Molnupiravir is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults ages 18 and older who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and only when alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate and who meet the current Priority Eligibility Criteria.

Molnupiravir currently has limited availability at all Meijer Pharmacies (based on supply) and selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer (based on supply).

MDHHS is urging everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19.