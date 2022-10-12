Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal

Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass.

The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.

"We believe in reproductive justice, to allow individuals the right to choose," said Rev. Dr. Roland Stringfellow, the senior pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church of Detroit. "Women should have the right to make those decisions for themselves."

As of now, abortion is legal in the state after Oakland County Judge Jacob James Cunningham upheld an injunction on the state's ban on the procedure last month. Depending on the result of the November election, that could change.

"Let's make sure everyone has the right to their own bodies, to their own choices for their own health care," Stringfellow said.

However, the faith community is deeply divided on the issue.

"The Catholic Church's stance on abortion hasn't changed," said Father Mario Amore, at St Aloysius Parish. "This understanding that every life is precious, and every life is deserving of that love and dignity, that's due to us."

The Michigan Catholic Conference and Right to Life Michigan have been paying for commercials calling the proposal extreme. These ads claim it would allow for unregulated abortions during all nine months of pregnancy.

While people are divided on the issue, voters will ultimately decide what happens on Nov. 8.

"On Election Day it is so vital for people to go out and vote to make sure that not just a small group of individuals are making a decision for a large group of individuals particularly here in this state," Stringfellow said.