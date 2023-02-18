Michigan Republicans heading for 'family fight' as party convention kicks off in Lansing

article

The way Scott Greenlee sees it, some strife among relatives is normal when disagreements come out.

But it's what comes after, that matters.

"Will we have a family fight along the way? Of course. And that's okay and that's actually healthy and drives ideas," he said.

Greenlee is one of nine Republicans running for state party chair. A political consultant who has run election for decades, he now finds himself on the other side of the other side of the campaign.

He says he has inroads with donors that could help a cash-strapped party, while also having met new delegates that will be casting votes at the convention.

The tension between grassroots and donors that has stewed over the past few years has bubbled over in recent months.

Some of the GOP figures at the center of that tension include former statewide candidates Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo, both seen as front-runners for the party chair.

DePerno has scored some out-of-state endorsements, including from former President Donald Trump and candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake.

Others running for chair include county commissioners, trustees, and county party chairs.

One delegate supporting Billy Putnam, who is the Tuscola County Republican Chair, said he liked his small town roots.

"I like him because he's hardworking, not connected to the establishment, and he's his own man," said Jake Geiselhart. "A lot of these guys are connected to seats of power, either in the state or federally, and I just don't like that."

A call for unity kicked off the convention during opening remarks from the convention chair.

The theme has come up in recent weeks as candidates have jockeyed for position in the race for party chair.

That includes earlier this week when Lena Epstein dropped out of the race and called for delegates to support DePerno.