Michigan officials are working fast to reverse a decades-long population decline that is expected to get worse over the next several years.

But while current solutions are proposed, many aren't waiting around. According to U.S. Census data, some 167,000 people left the state in 2022. And where did they go?

Warmer states and the Midwest are the most popular destinations for those emigrating from Michigan. Florida came in first, then Texas, followed by Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. California was just behind:

Florida: 23,781

Texas: 13,692

Indiana: 13,184

Ohio: 12,753

Illinois: 12,283

California: 11,714

The data is from the 2022 American Community Survey, which included estimates of the number of people leaving from and moving to states around the U.S.

According to the data, 157,955 people moved to Michigan during the same time frame. That means the state lost approximately 10,000 people over the year. Many of the same states showed up on the list of where people are moving from to Michigan:

Florida: 17,557

California: 13,939

Illinois: 10,942

Ohio: 10,791

Indiana: 9,723

Also included in the census tables is the number of people who moved to Michigan from outside the U.S. Approximately 42,327 people migrated to the state from a foreign country.

Officials who have lamented Michigan's struggling population say immigration to the state from other countries remain one of the few bright spots.

Michigan is the second-slowest growing state in the U.S. and has struggled to attract people when compared to its neighbors in the Midwest.

A council convened by the governor to help solve its population issues proposed several ways of making the state more attractive. They include improving its education centers, beefing up public transit, and helping foster more businesses.