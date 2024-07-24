Michigan road conditions cost drivers thousands of dollars a year, study finds

Michigan's bumpy roads aren't just annoying - they're costing drivers thousands of dollars a year.

According to a new report from transportation non-profit TRIP, drivers in some areas of the state are paying upwards of $3,000 as a result of road conditions. These costs include repairs, accelerated vehicle depreciation, congestion-related losses like gas and time, and crashes where lack of road safety was a contributing factor.

Detroit drivers face the highest road-related costs - $3,005 annually, while drivers in the Grand Rapids area are paying an average of nearly $2,300 in road-related costs.

The report found that 40% of roads are in poor or mediocre condition. In Detroit, that percentage jumps to 70%. While these roads are in need of repair, the state is facing a $3.9 billion funding gap to improve them.

"It's also critical that we invest in improving roadway safety," said Rocky Moretti, the director of policy and research at TRIP. "For motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, we know when transportation agencies have adequate resources to make those needed roadway safety improvements, that we can see a significant benefit in terms of keeping people safer."

According to the report, a funding boost is needed to get Michigan's roads up to par and save drivers money.