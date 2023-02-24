Michigan road construction returns with projects on I-75, I-696, and Telegraph resuming

Metro Detroit's favorite construction project returns this weekend when closures go into effect on I-75.

Both directions of the freeway will be closed in Oakland County beginning Friday night, with lane restrictions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop going into effect at 11 p.m.

This weekend marks the beginning of several other big road projects as well, including work on I-696 and Telegraph Road.

I-75 Road Work

The closures will be in effect until Monday morning as road crews build out temporary lane shifts as the transportation department gears up for another round of construction. The closures are contingent on appropriate weather conditions.

Starting Friday morning, 12 Mile Road will be closed under I-75.

After Monday morning, southbound I-75 exits at 12 Mile, 11 Mile, and both directions of I-696 will be closed for the construction season.

Lane shifts that will go into effect Monday will include two-way traffic being shifted into the northbound lanes between 13 Mile Road and I-696.

I-696 Road Work

MDOT is also kicking off the I-696 Rebuilding Michigan project this weekend with a complete closure of westbound lanes.

Starting Friday night, lane closures on I-696 between Telegraph and I-275 will go into effect and all cars will share the eastbound lanes to accommodate the traffic shift. After Monday morning, westbound I-696 drivers will have two lanes between Telegraph and I-275. The Orchard Lake Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed for the season.

Then on March 10, eastbound traffic on I-696 between Telegraph and I-275 will be shifted to the westbound lanes.

Each direction will then share two lanes of traffic for the entire construction season. The $275 million project will rebuild eastbound I-696 in 2023 and westbound I-696 in 2024.

Telegraph Road Work

Another round of road construction expected to start soon is on Telegraph between Grand RIver and Eight Mile in Wayne County.

Next week on March 1, the northbound Telegraph lanes will be reduced to two lanes for sewer work. Barrels will begin on the northbound side near Six Mile and the southbound side at Nine Mile.

The following weekend will see northbound Telegraph reduced to one lane for sewer pipes to be laid.

After that, both directions of Telegraph will be reduced to two lanes for median work.

The $54 million project aims to revitalize 1.4 miles of Telegraph by improving bridges, drainage ditches, watermains, sidewalks, and the road itself.