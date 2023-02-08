Michigan Science Center nominated for best in the country - here's how to vote

The Michigan Science Center is in the running for a prestigious award this year. The museum is vying for the top ranking in USA Today's 10Best nominating contest.

Last year, the science center came in second place in the rankings, beating out 18 other nominees. It's hoping for an even better showing this year.

Fans of the museum can vote for it once a day until polls close Feb. 13.

Voting is underway at this link here. Voters must be at least 18 years old to vote.

"We are once again thrilled to be considered among the nation’s best science museums and hoping to win this year’s top spot," said Dr. Christian Greer, CEO ofthe museum. "At Mi-Sci we strive to put people at the center of science through engaging programs and exhibitions that make STEM learning fun."

In 2022, the lone science center to beat out the museum in Detroit was The Center of Science and Industry in Columbus. Coming in third place was The Great Lakes Science Center of Cleveland. Clearly there is a favoritism for the Midwest.

Other museums in the running include spots in New York City, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Denver.

According to USA Today, the list is narrowed down by a "panel of experts made of editors" at both the newspaper and the website 10Best.com.

If this poll looks familiar, it might be because there are several other Detroit destinations in the running for other top 10 awards. The Detroit International RiverWalk, the Motown Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, and Campus Martius are all in the running for their respective categories.