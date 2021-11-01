Michigan Secretary of State branches add Wednesday evening hours

article

Beginning this week, Michigan Secretary of State branches will be open until 7 p.m.

Branches will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

"We continue to offer numerous convenient options for Michiganders to conduct their business with us, including expanded online transactions, self-service stations at grocery stores, and now evening office hours," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "We are heeding the call for evening hours from community organizations and leaders and adding another way we're making government work for the people."

Book SOS appointments here.