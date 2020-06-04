Michigan Senator Gary Peters condemns Pres. Trump’s call for military intervention against protesters

Michigan Senator Gary Peters said if President Donald Trump orders governors to send in the U.S. Military to break up protesters, the move would be an act of aggression and inappropriate.

Sen. Peters spoke with FOX 2 about Pres. Trump's comments earlier this week made to Governors and reiterated during a Rose Garden speech.

"I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the national guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets," he said on Tuesday.

President Trump drew criticism for suggesting military should be sent in to quell protests and for an appearance he made outside of St. Johns Church in Washington DC. Peaceful protestors were cleared and some reports say it was done forcefully for the photo op.

Sen. Peters said the image of George Floyd's death is seared into his mind. In the wake of his death, protests in many areas, including Detroit, have turned violent at times. While Peters supports the protesters, he doesn't support the violence.

"I stand with all those protesters who are calling for a change. We've also seen some activities that are violent and I don't think any of us appreciate that or accept that," Peters said.

However, Peters said the President pushing for military control goes too far.

Advertisement

"It's inappropriate to use the United States military. In this country we have always drawn a very distinct line between civilian operations and the use of our military to fight foreign aggression," he said.

Peters running against likely Republican Challenger John James who mounted a failed run against senator Debbie Stabenow but is routing Peters in fundraising. He's also less than 7 points behind him in an average of recent polls.

"My focus right here every day is dealing with challenges we face every day as a country," Peters said.



Peters is taking the opportunity to push legislation backed by both Republicans and Democrats which did not pass the House in the last session. But the measure has been reintroduced. It would task a National Criminal Justice Commission with looking at the entire system and propose reforms to address the most pressing issues.



