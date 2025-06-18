Michigan severe weather: Live updates as strong storms arrive in Metro Detroit

Strong storms with periods of heavy rain and conditions which could bring tornadic activity are rolling though Metro Detroit Wednesday.

A probable tornado touched down during the first round of storms today in Fraser. The most active weather window is expected to be between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Follow this page for weather updates as they break throughout the day.

4:14 p.m. T-storm watch:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for 11 counties in SE Michigan until 10 p.m.

Included in the watch is: Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Shiawassee.

4 p.m. 'Probable tornado':

Reports are coming in of a probable tornado that touched down in Macomb County earlier this afternoon, FOX 2's Stephanie Mead reports.

The incident took place at 1:05 p.m. in Fraser near Kelly Road between 14 and 15 Mile roads.

According to the DTE Outage map, between 500 and 1,500 customers are without power. CLICK HERE to track the SE Michigan outages.

2:40 p.m. Flood warning:

A flash flood warning for Macomb County has been issued until 4:45 p.m. today by the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain dropping between 2.5 and 5 inches have fallen with the expected rainfall rate to be 0.2 to 0.5 inches in one hour.

Some locations expected to experience flash flooding include Mount Clemens, Sterling Heights, Clinton, Macomb Township, Fraser, Clinton Township and Chesterfield Township.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to turn around, don't drown - be aware of your surroundings on flooded roads.

2:30 p.m.:

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued an alert, warning residents in SE Michigan - especially those in low-lying areas that heavy rainfall over the next 12 hours is predicted to be 1.5–2.0 inches across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

1:40 p.m.:

Strong storms rolled through Macomb County in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday with FOX 2 viewer Brian Kinzer sending video of the blowing rain conditions.

Kinzer's video was shot in Fraser. On Masonic between Utica and Grosebeck.

1:30 p.m.:

A flood advisory was issued for Macomb County until June 18 with minor flooding expected due to heavy rain.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected in the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, it said.

Locations expected to experience flooding include Warren, St. Clair Shores, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Richmond, Sterling Heights, Clinton, Macomb Township, Roseville, Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Fraser, Harper Woods, Center Line, Utica, New Haven, Clinton Township, Chesterfield Township, Shelby Township and Ray Center.



1:12 p.m.:

A tornado warning was briefly issued for part of Macomb County by the National Weather Service.

Roseville, Fraser and Clinton Township were impacted by the strong storms capable of producing a tornado.

The sudden alert - which came without a tornado watch first - was lifted at about 1:20 p.m.

Stay ahead of the weather with the FOX 2 Weather app. It's free on your phone and provides live radar, alerts, and more.