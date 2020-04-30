Michigan state park campgrounds closed through June 21

article

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that any plans for spring camping at state campgrounds are canceled through at least June 21 in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The DNR announced that all state park campgrounds, overnight lodging, and shelters are closed through at least June 21. State forest campgrounds are closed through at least June 9. Dispersed camping on approved state-managed property is closed through at least May 15, when the current Stay Home order expires. Dispersed camping is backpacking or car camping.

The DNR said any reservations between May 15 and June 21 can be changed to later in the season or can be canceled for a full refund. To change your reservation or cancel, call the DNR at 1-800-447-2757.

If you don't call to reschedule, all reservations will automatically be canceled after May 15 and an email will be sent when the refund is issued.

People with reservations between March 23 and May 15 that were canceled due to COVID-19 are eligible for a free night of camping on reservations made later this season. Those who want to make a reservation or have already booked one for a later date should call 800-447-2757 by May 15 at 8 p.m. and have their canceled booking number handy.

Anyone with reservations that extended beyond June 21 will have their arrival date automatically changed to June 22 and canceled nights will be refunded.

Whitmer has relaxed restrictions on some nonessential jobs like lawn care and bike repairs, as well as on traveling between residences. She also plans to allow residential and commercial construction projects to continue May 7.