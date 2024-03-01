Michigan state park camping: Start booking your Labor Day weekend campsites now

article

Reservations are now open for Michigan state park and recreation area campsites for Labor Day weekend.

The reservation window for all camping accommodations is now six months, meaning that you can book your campsites six months before the first night of your stay. So, if you plan to camp the night on Labor Day, which is Sept. 2, you can reserve the campsite starting Sept. 2. If your camping trip will begin a few days before the holiday, you can book six months out from that date.

The window for tent camping reservations has been six months for a while, but only recently changed for other overnight lodging options. This includes yurts, cottages, and domes.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, reservations from the past few years show that most people book their camping trip six months out. Also, the DNR said the reduced reservation window addresses challenges that people face if they can't plan trips a year out.

Reserve a campsite here.