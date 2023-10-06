Michigan state park camping reservation window shrinking

article

The window for making a reservation at Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds is shrinking.

Currently, overnight lodging can be booked 12 months out. Come May, that window will be six months.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that reservations from the past few years show that most people book their camping trip six months out. Also, the DNR said it addresses challenges that people face if they can't plan trips a year out.

The DNR said the change will also help plan maintenance.

Overnight lodging options include tent and RV campground sites, cabins, yurts, cottages, domes, and more.

This booking window change will be slowly implemented starting next month, with the reservation shrinking monthly until it is six months in May.

Reservation window timeline (Can't read the photo below? Click here):