Michigan State Police collecting toys for foster children -- how to help

Michigan State Police are collecting toys in Metro Detroit to help foster children.

Troopers are asking for donations of new dolls, stuffed animals, games, and action figures. The items must be new in the box or with tags – no used items will be accepted.

The toys will be given to the Vista Maria Foster Child Program.

Toys can be dropped off all October at the Metro South Post at 14350 Ten Mile in Oak Park or the Metro South Post at 12111 N. Telegraph in Taylor. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.