Michigan State Police seize $40K during traffic stop, driver not arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said Wednesday that a driver who was stopped for following too close was found to be carrying for $40,000 in cash, which was seized, but the driver was let go.
The out-of-state driver was driving on I-75 in Monroe County when he was stopped for following too close on Tuesday.
According to MSP, troopers were led to the $40,000 in cash but they did not explain how it was found. Police seized the money but also did not explain why.
The driver, a 33-year-old man not from Michigan, was not arrested.
Police are still investigating.
