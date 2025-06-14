Michigan State Police team up to give an assist to the Dearborn community

The Brief Law enforcement agencies from all over metro Detroit came together in Dearborn on Friday night for the MSP Basketball Cop initiative. The event is the first of its kind for the city and an opportunity to build real connections with the community, especially with young people. Last year, the MSP Basketball Cop initiative reached over 400 youth and had over 950 attendees at three events in Inkster, Lansing and Saginaw.



Law enforcement agencies from all over metro Detroit came together in Dearborn on Friday night for the MSP Basketball Cop initiative.

The event is the first of its kind for the city and an opportunity to build real connections with the community, especially with young people.

"We’ve partnered with the Michigan State Police and ‘Troopers on Tour’ event, but we enhanced it we made it," said Cpl. Dan Bartock with the Dearborn Police Department.

The backstory:

Last year, the MSP Basketball Cop initiative reached over 400 youth and had over 950 attendees at three events in Inkster, Lansing and Saginaw.

"It’s just a good way to humanize the badge," said MSP trooper Brennan Kelly.

Local perspective:

The event and initiative are bringing the community face to face with law enforcement agencies from across Southeast Michigan.

"So many times, often times, people come in contact with us in tragic situations," said Bartock. "We want to make sure that people understand that we’re always here, we’re always willing and able to talk to people. We want to have those positive experiences."

Kids and their families were able to check out agency gadgets, listen to music, eat food and play basketball.