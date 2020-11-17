Expand / Collapse search

Michigan State Police trooper saves man from burning wreck on I-275

By David Komer online producer
Michigan State Police
FOX 2 - A Michigan State Police trooper rescued a man trapped in a burning vehicle on I-275 at Ann Arbor Road Tuesday.

Trooper Daniel Drewyor from the Brighton Post, pulled a 56-year-old Plymouth man from the burning vehicle just before it was fully engulfed according to Michigan State Police, which released a dashcam video of the incident.

Video courtesy: Michigan State Police.

The man is hospitalized and in stable condition and his 5-year-old grandson who was with him suffered only minor injuries. 

State police say the crash was caused by driving too fast with icy road conditions. 